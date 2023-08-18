Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMRAF

Emera Trading Down 0.4 %

Emera Company Profile

EMRAF stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.