Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $243,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

