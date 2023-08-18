Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

