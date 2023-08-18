Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

