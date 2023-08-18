Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 705 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMM opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

