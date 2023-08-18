Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 841,156 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Enerplus worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.6 %

Enerplus stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

