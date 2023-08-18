Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
