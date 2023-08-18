Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.