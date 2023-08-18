Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on EQH
Equitable Price Performance
Equitable Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.