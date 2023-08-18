Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

EQH stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

