Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $18.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $17.63. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,850.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $80.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at $19.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $82.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $98.01 EPS.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,950.00.

TSE CSU opened at C$2,648.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2,718.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,582.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12 month high of C$2,829.34. The stock has a market cap of C$56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.325 per share. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

