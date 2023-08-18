Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

URGN opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

