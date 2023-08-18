Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $66.31 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Stories

