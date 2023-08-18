Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,635 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,997.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

