Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.96.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

NYSE EL opened at $162.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $161.28 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.