Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $161.28 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

