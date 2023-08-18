Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DNB Markets lifted their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.24.

EURN stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

