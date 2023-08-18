Evercore ISI Boosts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $15.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of DEI opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

