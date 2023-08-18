Evercore ISI Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $543.64 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,910 shares of company stock worth $15,207,588. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

