Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -1.80, indicating that their average share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.65% -49.30% 1.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -6.71 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.51 billion $24.29 million 76.62

Evolv Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evolv Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 846 1985 104 2.67

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Evolv Technologies rivals beat Evolv Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

