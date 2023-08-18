Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

