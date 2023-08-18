Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,899 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Exelixis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 182,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

