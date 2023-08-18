Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Stephens boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

