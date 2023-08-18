Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 153.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

