Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

FICO opened at $843.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $819.61 and a 200-day moving average of $748.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $892.03.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

