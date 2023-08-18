FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Critical Comparison

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Noodles & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Company 0 2 1 0 2.33

Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

5.0% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Noodles & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.31 -$126.19 million ($8.19) -0.96 Noodles & Company $517.08 million 0.27 -$3.31 million ($0.06) -50.67

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -31.82% N/A -6.51% Noodles & Company -0.51% -0.33% -0.04%

Summary

Noodles & Company beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

