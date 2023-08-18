FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in FedEx by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 240,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

FDX opened at $264.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.