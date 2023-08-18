Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $110,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,247,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after buying an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,258,000 after buying an additional 462,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,993,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $155.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

