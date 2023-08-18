Financial Analysis: Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) vs. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mr Price Group and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 11.24% 44.94% 25.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mr Price Group and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr Price Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lululemon Athletica 2 3 20 1 2.77

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $423.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Mr Price Group.

0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr Price Group and Lululemon Athletica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 0.91 Lululemon Athletica $8.11 billion 5.90 $854.80 million $7.48 50.31

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Mr Price Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room. The company also provides credit services; insurance products; cellular products and services; mobile devices and accessories; and value-added services. It serves its customers through an omni-channel retail distribution of 2,702 corporate-owned stores and 8 franchised stores in Africa, as well as through its online channels. Mr Price Group Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness- inspired accessories and footwear. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; recommerce; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, France, Ireland, Spain, Malaysia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

