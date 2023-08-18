Financial Comparison: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 2 0 2.11 GoodRx 0 10 5 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than GoodRx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.55 -$73.14 million ($0.54) -6.35 GoodRx $766.55 million 3.56 -$32.83 million $0.03 229.08

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -8.44% -41.65% -4.70% GoodRx 1.58% 2.44% 1.26%

Summary

GoodRx beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

