Financial Survey: Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) vs. Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Computershare and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computershare N/A N/A N/A Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Computershare and Canaccord Genuity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computershare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Dividends

Canaccord Genuity Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than Computershare.

Computershare pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Computershare pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canaccord Genuity Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computershare and Canaccord Genuity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 34.56 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 8.18

Canaccord Genuity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computershare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats Computershare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services. It also provides business services, including the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services; communication services and utilities operations consisting of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery; and technology services, such as software solutions in share registry and financial services, as well as agency services in connection with the administration of debt securities. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Ireland, Africa, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Abbotsford, Australia.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

