FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Director James N. Giordano Buys 3,000 Shares

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) Director James N. Giordano bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FINW
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FinWise Bancorp
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.