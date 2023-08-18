FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Director James N. Giordano Buys 3,000 Shares

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) Director James N. Giordano bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $334,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

