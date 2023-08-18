First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSEA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

