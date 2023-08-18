FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $262.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.72. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $272.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

