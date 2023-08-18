FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.99 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $794,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

