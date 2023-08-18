Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Flex worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America upped their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.50 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.