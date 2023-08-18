Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.9 %

FSI stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexible Solutions International

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,133 shares of company stock worth $111,888. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

