FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

