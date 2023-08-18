Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

