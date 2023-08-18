Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Critical Comparison

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 10.51% 10.43% 4.45% CI Financial 3.39% 31.99% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.28 billion 1.58 $1.29 billion $1.60 16.41 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.18 $230.57 million $0.35 35.83

Dividends

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Franklin Resources pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 151.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Resources and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 6 4 0 0 1.40 CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than CI Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats CI Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

