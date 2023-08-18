Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Frontier Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,835. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.



