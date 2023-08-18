Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.99. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,225. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.