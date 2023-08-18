Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Genpact worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

