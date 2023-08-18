Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

