Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Getty Images in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GETY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Getty Images Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Getty Images by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

