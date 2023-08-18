Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.34. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 62,006 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images
Getty Images Trading Down 4.7 %
Insider Transactions at Getty Images
In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Getty Images
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
