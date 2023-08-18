Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.34. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 62,006 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Trading Down 4.7 %

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.