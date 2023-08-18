GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $66.23.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,823,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.