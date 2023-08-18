Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Announces €0.14 Dividend

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Glanbia Stock Up 3.2 %

GLB stock opened at GBX 14.92 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.99 ($0.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.31. The stock has a market cap of £39.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

