Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.91% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000.

CATH opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

