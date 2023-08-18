Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.53%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

