Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Purchases 2,612 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Cohen bought 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,735.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GECC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 470.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.