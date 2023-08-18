Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Purchases 2,612 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Cohen bought 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,735.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Great Elm Capital Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ GECC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.
Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 144.33%.
About Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
